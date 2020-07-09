19314 N 77th Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to your new home; This 4 bedroom 3 full bath home is for a lovely family; great neighborhood in Arrowhead Ranch; Great schools; wonderful home with a beautiful private backyard and pool; Extended covered patio with cafe lights; Great for Entertaining; Kitchen is for a person who loves to cook; cabinets galore; large living room; and dining room; eat-in kitchen too; downstairs family room with a downstairs bedroom and bathroom; upstairs master; plus two bedrooms (split from master) Immaculate; Close to shopping 101; you won't be disappointed;