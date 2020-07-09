19314 North 77th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308 Arrowhead Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome to your new home; This 4 bedroom 3 full bath home is for a lovely family; great neighborhood in Arrowhead Ranch; Great schools; wonderful home with a beautiful private backyard and pool; Extended covered patio with cafe lights; Great for Entertaining; Kitchen is for a person who loves to cook; cabinets galore; large living room; and dining room; eat-in kitchen too; downstairs family room with a downstairs bedroom and bathroom; upstairs master; plus two bedrooms (split from master) Immaculate; Close to shopping 101; you won't be disappointed;
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19314 N 77th Avenue have any available units?
19314 N 77th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19314 N 77th Avenue have?
Some of 19314 N 77th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19314 N 77th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19314 N 77th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.