18920 North 68th Avenue

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available Now! 3 Bed/2 Bath in Arrowhead Ranch on the Golf Course! SOLAR SOLAR SOLAR. Electric bill locked at only $150.00/mn. SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH HUGE WALK IN CLOSET AND JETTED SOAKING TUB!! SOARING VAULTED CEILINGS AND TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT AREAS. TWO CAR GARAGE AND EASY MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING. PERFECT ACCESS TO SHOPPING AND FREEWAY. ENJOY ARIZONA SUNSETS OVERLOOKING THE GOLF COURSE.



Self touring available through Rently by calling: 888-883-1103 / Serial #960094



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1987



Lease Terms: 1 Years



Deposits: $1,650.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.