Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:55 PM

18920 North 68th Avenue

18920 North 68th Avenue
Location

18920 North 68th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available Now! 3 Bed/2 Bath in Arrowhead Ranch on the Golf Course! SOLAR SOLAR SOLAR. Electric bill locked at only $150.00/mn. SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH HUGE WALK IN CLOSET AND JETTED SOAKING TUB!! SOARING VAULTED CEILINGS AND TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT AREAS. TWO CAR GARAGE AND EASY MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING. PERFECT ACCESS TO SHOPPING AND FREEWAY. ENJOY ARIZONA SUNSETS OVERLOOKING THE GOLF COURSE.

Self touring available through Rently by calling: 888-883-1103 / Serial #960094

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1987

Lease Terms: 1 Years

Deposits: $1,650.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18920 North 68th Avenue have any available units?
18920 North 68th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 18920 North 68th Avenue have?
Some of 18920 North 68th Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18920 North 68th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18920 North 68th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18920 North 68th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 18920 North 68th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 18920 North 68th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18920 North 68th Avenue offers parking.
Does 18920 North 68th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18920 North 68th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18920 North 68th Avenue have a pool?
No, 18920 North 68th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18920 North 68th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18920 North 68th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18920 North 68th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18920 North 68th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

