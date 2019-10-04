All apartments in Glendale
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

18813 N 71st Ln

18813 North 71st Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18813 North 71st Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
*** 4 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH A FENCED DIVING POOL IN GLENDALE *** - *** AVAILABLE 06/15 ***

This is a single story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with 1945 square feet and is located at Arrowhead Ranch in Glendale. The interior features a split floor plan with a living room with a fireplace, dining room, eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar, master bedroom with a walk in closet, double sinks and separate tub/shower in the master bathroom, plant shelves, ceiling fans, ceramic tile, wood and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry closet. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio with a grill, fenced pool with a diving board, rock & grass landscaping in the front & back yards with a golf course view from the back yard.

Cross Streets: 75th Ave & Beardsley
Directions: South on 75th Ave, East on Utopia, South on 71st Ln to the home on the Left

(RLNE4624825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18813 N 71st Ln have any available units?
18813 N 71st Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 18813 N 71st Ln have?
Some of 18813 N 71st Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18813 N 71st Ln currently offering any rent specials?
18813 N 71st Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18813 N 71st Ln pet-friendly?
No, 18813 N 71st Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 18813 N 71st Ln offer parking?
Yes, 18813 N 71st Ln does offer parking.
Does 18813 N 71st Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18813 N 71st Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18813 N 71st Ln have a pool?
Yes, 18813 N 71st Ln has a pool.
Does 18813 N 71st Ln have accessible units?
No, 18813 N 71st Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 18813 N 71st Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 18813 N 71st Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
