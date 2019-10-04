18813 N 71st Ln

Amenities

*** 4 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH A FENCED DIVING POOL IN GLENDALE *** - *** AVAILABLE 06/15 ***



This is a single story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with 1945 square feet and is located at Arrowhead Ranch in Glendale. The interior features a split floor plan with a living room with a fireplace, dining room, eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar, master bedroom with a walk in closet, double sinks and separate tub/shower in the master bathroom, plant shelves, ceiling fans, ceramic tile, wood and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry closet. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio with a grill, fenced pool with a diving board, rock & grass landscaping in the front & back yards with a golf course view from the back yard.



Cross Streets: 75th Ave & Beardsley

Directions: South on 75th Ave, East on Utopia, South on 71st Ln to the home on the Left



