Amenities

basketball court fire pit bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities basketball court fire pit bbq/grill

Gorgeous custom home with open floor plan and great yard w/ built in BBQ - Gorgeous custom home features popular open floor plan & 16'' ceilings. Lots of tile with carpet in all the right places. Beautifully landscaped yard with built-in BBQ, fire pit, paved sitting areas, half court basketball court in the back corner, storage shed, all great for entertaining. NO HOA. Bi-weekly landscaping included at $2500/month.



(RLNE4552705)