Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

RETIREMENT COMMUNITY 55+ w/community pool and club house*** Cute 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home in desirable 55+ community. Large fenced yard with private patio. Open and bright floor plan. Lrg. living room & well appointed dining room. Sunny kitchen that opens to wonderful relaxing patio. Workshop, fruit trees and covered parking. Right around the corner from shopping and freeway. Hard to find something to rent for this price in the valley!