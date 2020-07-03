All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 16446 North 62nd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
16446 North 62nd Avenue
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:05 PM

16446 North 62nd Avenue

16446 North 62nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16446 North 62nd Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85306
Brandywine Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent OR 2nd full month free on a 2 year lease. Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Leases signed in this state a
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16446 North 62nd Avenue have any available units?
16446 North 62nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 16446 North 62nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16446 North 62nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16446 North 62nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 16446 North 62nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 16446 North 62nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 16446 North 62nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16446 North 62nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16446 North 62nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16446 North 62nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 16446 North 62nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16446 North 62nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16446 North 62nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16446 North 62nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16446 North 62nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16446 North 62nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16446 North 62nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sunset Landing
8450 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College