Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

This is a clean 4 bedroom + 2 bathroom, 3 car garage home. Kitchen features granite counters, kitchen island with breakfast bar, walk in pantry with an eat in kitchen. BRAND NEW Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, range/oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Blinds, fans and tile through out. Washer and Dryer also included! Routine landscaping services included! Large utility gate. Call now to view!