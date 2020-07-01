11419 N 58TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Great house ready to move in. Freshly paint in and out side. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, RV gate. Total upgraded kitchen with double bar and granite counter tops, new cabinets, awesome light features and lots of pantry space. nice 3 bathrooms total upgraded. Inside laundry. Spacious backyard. Ceiling fans through the entire house. Tile and wood floors. Ideal Location! Close to parks, library, Glendale Community College, Church, shopping, restaurants and Post office and more... Public transportation. Included refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer. Please communication by email or text. Owner Agent.