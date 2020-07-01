All apartments in Glendale
11419 N 58TH Avenue
11419 N 58TH Avenue

11419 North 58th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11419 North 58th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85304

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great house ready to move in. Freshly paint in and out side. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, RV gate. Total upgraded kitchen with double bar and granite counter tops, new cabinets, awesome light features and lots of pantry space. nice 3 bathrooms total upgraded. Inside laundry. Spacious backyard. Ceiling fans through the entire house. Tile and wood floors. Ideal Location! Close to parks, library, Glendale Community College, Church, shopping, restaurants and Post office and more... Public transportation. Included refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer. Please communication by email or text. Owner Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11419 N 58TH Avenue have any available units?
11419 N 58TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11419 N 58TH Avenue have?
Some of 11419 N 58TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11419 N 58TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11419 N 58TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11419 N 58TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11419 N 58TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 11419 N 58TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11419 N 58TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 11419 N 58TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11419 N 58TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11419 N 58TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 11419 N 58TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11419 N 58TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11419 N 58TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11419 N 58TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11419 N 58TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

