10640 N 66TH Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Large four bedroom home in a great location. Move-in ready! 1,624 SQFT. SPACIOUS! All tile throughout making it very easy to maintain and keep clean. Very well taken care of home. Fantastic kitchen with new granite counter tops, new cabinets, new kitchen sink, new stove / oven & hood. The master bathroom has a new vanity & sink. New windows in master bedroom. Tons of living space with four bedrooms and multiple living areas. Located very close to Glendale Community College, ASU West, Cardinals Stadium / Westgate area, Freeway, restaurants, entertainment and much more.