Glendale, AZ
10640 N 66TH Avenue
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:12 PM

10640 N 66TH Avenue

10640 North 66th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10640 North 66th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85304

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Large four bedroom home in a great location. Move-in ready! 1,624 SQFT. SPACIOUS! All tile throughout making it very easy to maintain and keep clean. Very well taken care of home. Fantastic kitchen with new granite counter tops, new cabinets, new kitchen sink, new stove / oven & hood. The master bathroom has a new vanity & sink. New windows in master bedroom. Tons of living space with four bedrooms and multiple living areas. Located very close to Glendale Community College, ASU West, Cardinals Stadium / Westgate area, Freeway, restaurants, entertainment and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10640 N 66TH Avenue have any available units?
10640 N 66TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10640 N 66TH Avenue have?
Some of 10640 N 66TH Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10640 N 66TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10640 N 66TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10640 N 66TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10640 N 66TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 10640 N 66TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10640 N 66TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 10640 N 66TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10640 N 66TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10640 N 66TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 10640 N 66TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10640 N 66TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10640 N 66TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10640 N 66TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10640 N 66TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
