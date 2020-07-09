All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, AZ
10030 North 47th Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10030 North 47th Drive

10030 North 47th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10030 North 47th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302
Peoria Ave Citizen's Group

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 1,620 sf home is located in Glendale, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10030 North 47th Drive have any available units?
10030 North 47th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10030 North 47th Drive have?
Some of 10030 North 47th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10030 North 47th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10030 North 47th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10030 North 47th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10030 North 47th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10030 North 47th Drive offer parking?
No, 10030 North 47th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10030 North 47th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10030 North 47th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10030 North 47th Drive have a pool?
No, 10030 North 47th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10030 North 47th Drive have accessible units?
No, 10030 North 47th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10030 North 47th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10030 North 47th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

