10021 N 65th Ave

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave carpet

This 3 bed/2 bath 1,500 sq. ft. house located in Glendale will have new paint, carpet and an overall freshen up. Comes with a 2-car garage and is located in the quiet Chaparral Ranch neighborhood in northern Glendale. Would be perfect for a small family or a couple. Rent is $1,350 plus 2.2% City of Glendale Sales Tax of $29.70 for monthly total of $1,379.70. Deposit is one months rent of $1,350 plus $250 non-refundable cleaning deposit for total deposit of $1,600. Total move-in amount is $1,379.70 + $1,600 = $2,979.70. Make an appointment to check out this home today before it is too late!



(RLNE5072168)