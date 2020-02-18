All apartments in Glendale
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

10021 N 65th Ave

10021 North 65th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10021 North 65th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bed/2 bath 1,500 sq. ft. house located in Glendale will have new paint, carpet and an overall freshen up. Comes with a 2-car garage and is located in the quiet Chaparral Ranch neighborhood in northern Glendale. Would be perfect for a small family or a couple. Rent is $1,350 plus 2.2% City of Glendale Sales Tax of $29.70 for monthly total of $1,379.70. Deposit is one months rent of $1,350 plus $250 non-refundable cleaning deposit for total deposit of $1,600. Total move-in amount is $1,379.70 + $1,600 = $2,979.70. Make an appointment to check out this home today before it is too late!

(RLNE5072168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10021 N 65th Ave have any available units?
10021 N 65th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10021 N 65th Ave have?
Some of 10021 N 65th Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10021 N 65th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10021 N 65th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10021 N 65th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10021 N 65th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10021 N 65th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10021 N 65th Ave offers parking.
Does 10021 N 65th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10021 N 65th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10021 N 65th Ave have a pool?
No, 10021 N 65th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10021 N 65th Ave have accessible units?
No, 10021 N 65th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10021 N 65th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10021 N 65th Ave has units with dishwashers.
