989 E NARROWLEAF Court
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:15 AM

989 E NARROWLEAF Court

989 East Narrowleaf Court · No Longer Available
Location

989 East Narrowleaf Court, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Felty Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available Now!. You will love this spacious 6 bedroom, 3 bath home featuring almost 3000 sq ft of living space in a highly desired Gilbert location. Cul-de-sac street across from a HUGE park! Front patio to sit and watch the action across the street! Plenty of room for everyone! Downstairs features a formal living and dining room, family room with fireplace, and a large open kitchen. Main floor bedroom and full bath. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets, a kitchen island, breakfast bar and granite counter-tops. Upstairs offers loft area. The backyard has plenty of grass and a large covered patio ready for entertaining. No pets. 2 year lease preferred Terms: Rent $1895 + 1.5% tpt, Sec Dep $1895, One time admin fee $150, $45 app fee per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 989 E NARROWLEAF Court have any available units?
989 E NARROWLEAF Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 989 E NARROWLEAF Court have?
Some of 989 E NARROWLEAF Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 989 E NARROWLEAF Court currently offering any rent specials?
989 E NARROWLEAF Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 989 E NARROWLEAF Court pet-friendly?
No, 989 E NARROWLEAF Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 989 E NARROWLEAF Court offer parking?
Yes, 989 E NARROWLEAF Court offers parking.
Does 989 E NARROWLEAF Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 989 E NARROWLEAF Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 989 E NARROWLEAF Court have a pool?
No, 989 E NARROWLEAF Court does not have a pool.
Does 989 E NARROWLEAF Court have accessible units?
No, 989 E NARROWLEAF Court does not have accessible units.
Does 989 E NARROWLEAF Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 989 E NARROWLEAF Court has units with dishwashers.
