989 E NARROWLEAF Court

Available Now!. You will love this spacious 6 bedroom, 3 bath home featuring almost 3000 sq ft of living space in a highly desired Gilbert location. Cul-de-sac street across from a HUGE park! Front patio to sit and watch the action across the street! Plenty of room for everyone! Downstairs features a formal living and dining room, family room with fireplace, and a large open kitchen. Main floor bedroom and full bath. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets, a kitchen island, breakfast bar and granite counter-tops. Upstairs offers loft area. The backyard has plenty of grass and a large covered patio ready for entertaining. No pets. 2 year lease preferred Terms: Rent $1895 + 1.5% tpt, Sec Dep $1895, One time admin fee $150, $45 app fee per adult