Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
978 W Leah Lane
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:04 PM

978 W Leah Lane

978 West Leah Lane · No Longer Available
Location

978 West Leah Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Kaufman and Broad at Cooper Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Home sweet home. This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house feels much larger than iits actual 1154 square footage. Perfect for someone wanting a cozy, simple home close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and the US 60. Great curb appeal with green grass, stone accented walls, 2 car garage. Kitchen with all appliances that opens to a great room. Separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer included. Vaulted ceilings, dual sink vanity in the master suite along with 2 separate closets. Huge backyard with easy care maintenance and 2 beautiful shade trees. You will not be disappointed. $55 application fee per adult, $1550 security deposit, $200 pet deposit (pets on approval basis), 4% tax/admin fee added to monthly rent. $150 one time account set up fee once approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 978 W Leah Lane have any available units?
978 W Leah Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 978 W Leah Lane currently offering any rent specials?
978 W Leah Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 978 W Leah Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 978 W Leah Lane is pet friendly.
Does 978 W Leah Lane offer parking?
Yes, 978 W Leah Lane offers parking.
Does 978 W Leah Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 978 W Leah Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 978 W Leah Lane have a pool?
No, 978 W Leah Lane does not have a pool.
Does 978 W Leah Lane have accessible units?
No, 978 W Leah Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 978 W Leah Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 978 W Leah Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 978 W Leah Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 978 W Leah Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
