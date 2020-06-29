978 W Leah Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Home sweet home. This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house feels much larger than iits actual 1154 square footage. Perfect for someone wanting a cozy, simple home close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and the US 60. Great curb appeal with green grass, stone accented walls, 2 car garage. Kitchen with all appliances that opens to a great room. Separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer included. Vaulted ceilings, dual sink vanity in the master suite along with 2 separate closets. Huge backyard with easy care maintenance and 2 beautiful shade trees. You will not be disappointed. $55 application fee per adult, $1550 security deposit, $200 pet deposit (pets on approval basis), 4% tax/admin fee added to monthly rent. $150 one time account set up fee once approved.