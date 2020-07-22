963 W Wendy Way

Amenities
Gilbert Condo 2 Bed, 2 Bath w/Office 2 Car Garage - R.S.V.P. Realty
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN
1028 SqFt. 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath with Office/Den, Great Location in Gilbert! Three Story Condo features a Spiral Staircase, Ceiling Fans, Hardwood Flooring and Bedrooms Carpeted, Kitchen with Many Cabinets - 2 Car Tandem Electric Garage - The Beautiful Community Park (located across the street) Includes Grassy Areas, Ramada with Barbecue Facilities, Basketball Court, Playground and a Pool.
INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer.
DIRECTIONS: COOPER & GUADALUPE - From Cooper go West on Guadalupe, South on Velerio St and Left (East) on Wendy Way to property on the right.
UTILITIES: APS, Town of Gilbert
SCHOOLS: Gilbert Unified District, Playa Del Rey Elementary School, Mesquite Jr High School, Mesquite High School
Rent $1,395.00 + 1.5% Town of Gilbert Tax Per Month
$1,395.00 Security Deposit + $350.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person Over the Age of 18
$15.00 Parking Pass Fee Per Vehicle (limit 2).
R.S.V.P. Realty
(RLNE5291461)