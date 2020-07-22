All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 963 W Wendy Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
963 W Wendy Way
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

963 W Wendy Way

963 West Wendy Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

963 West Wendy Way, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Gilbert Condo 2 Bed, 2 Bath w/Office 2 Car Garage - R.S.V.P. Realty

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN

1028 SqFt. 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath with Office/Den, Great Location in Gilbert! Three Story Condo features a Spiral Staircase, Ceiling Fans, Hardwood Flooring and Bedrooms Carpeted, Kitchen with Many Cabinets - 2 Car Tandem Electric Garage - The Beautiful Community Park (located across the street) Includes Grassy Areas, Ramada with Barbecue Facilities, Basketball Court, Playground and a Pool.

INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer.

DIRECTIONS: COOPER & GUADALUPE - From Cooper go West on Guadalupe, South on Velerio St and Left (East) on Wendy Way to property on the right.

UTILITIES: APS, Town of Gilbert

SCHOOLS: Gilbert Unified District, Playa Del Rey Elementary School, Mesquite Jr High School, Mesquite High School

Rent $1,395.00 + 1.5% Town of Gilbert Tax Per Month
$1,395.00 Security Deposit + $350.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person Over the Age of 18
$15.00 Parking Pass Fee Per Vehicle (limit 2).

R.S.V.P. Realty

(RLNE5291461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 963 W Wendy Way have any available units?
963 W Wendy Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 963 W Wendy Way have?
Some of 963 W Wendy Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 963 W Wendy Way currently offering any rent specials?
963 W Wendy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 963 W Wendy Way pet-friendly?
No, 963 W Wendy Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 963 W Wendy Way offer parking?
Yes, 963 W Wendy Way offers parking.
Does 963 W Wendy Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 963 W Wendy Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 963 W Wendy Way have a pool?
Yes, 963 W Wendy Way has a pool.
Does 963 W Wendy Way have accessible units?
No, 963 W Wendy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 963 W Wendy Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 963 W Wendy Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College