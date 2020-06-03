All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 952 South Olympic Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
952 South Olympic Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:12 PM

952 South Olympic Drive

952 South Olympic Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

952 South Olympic Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Gilbert conveniently located off of Recker & Warner in the highly sought after "Copper Ranch" Community! This home has it all! Featuring beautiful interior and exterior two tone designer paint, plush carpet and tile in all the right areas! This one won't last long at this price! Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,993.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 952 South Olympic Drive have any available units?
952 South Olympic Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 952 South Olympic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
952 South Olympic Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 952 South Olympic Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 952 South Olympic Drive is pet friendly.
Does 952 South Olympic Drive offer parking?
No, 952 South Olympic Drive does not offer parking.
Does 952 South Olympic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 952 South Olympic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 952 South Olympic Drive have a pool?
No, 952 South Olympic Drive does not have a pool.
Does 952 South Olympic Drive have accessible units?
No, 952 South Olympic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 952 South Olympic Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 952 South Olympic Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 952 South Olympic Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 952 South Olympic Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College