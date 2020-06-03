952 South Olympic Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Gilbert conveniently located off of Recker & Warner in the highly sought after "Copper Ranch" Community! This home has it all! Featuring beautiful interior and exterior two tone designer paint, plush carpet and tile in all the right areas! This one won't last long at this price! Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,993.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

