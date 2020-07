Amenities

Nice home in desirable sub division of Cooley Station. Cherry cabinets in kitchen along with granite counter tops and walk in pantry. Large loft. Bonus room downstairs has double doors, could be a den,office or a guest 5th bedroom. Master bedroom has 2 walk in closets and dual sinks in master bath. Great Gilbert location, close to all amenities and commuting highways.There is a $100 admin fee due upon move in.