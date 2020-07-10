All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:41 AM

915 W Aspen Way

915 West Aspen Way · No Longer Available
Location

915 West Aspen Way, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/033c43609f ---- Beautiful 3 bedroom split level townhouse available in the Park Place Village. First level master bedroom with ensuite and laundry. Top level has a large living area atop the stairs. New paint throughout and ready for a quick move in. Community has a playground, pool and half basketball court. Located near everything in Gilbert. Dont delay!

Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 W Aspen Way have any available units?
915 W Aspen Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 W Aspen Way have?
Some of 915 W Aspen Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 W Aspen Way currently offering any rent specials?
915 W Aspen Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 W Aspen Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 W Aspen Way is pet friendly.
Does 915 W Aspen Way offer parking?
Yes, 915 W Aspen Way offers parking.
Does 915 W Aspen Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 W Aspen Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 W Aspen Way have a pool?
Yes, 915 W Aspen Way has a pool.
Does 915 W Aspen Way have accessible units?
No, 915 W Aspen Way does not have accessible units.
Does 915 W Aspen Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 W Aspen Way does not have units with dishwashers.

