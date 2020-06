Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

Beautiful three story townhome! Detached. No yard maintenance and best of all no shared walls! Bonus room at entry with shower bathroom, full sized washer and dryer, and access to the 2 car garage. On the 2nd level you will find kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms, and full bathroom. The third level is the master suite with a large walk-in closet and full bathroom. The community features a community pool, basketball court, and play area for kids. Schedule your showing today!