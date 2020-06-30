All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 909 S Swallow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
909 S Swallow Lane
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

909 S Swallow Lane

909 South Swallow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

909 South Swallow Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
media room
This beautiful two-story home features a spacious floor plan with a private downstairs den and a generous great room that opens to a modern kitchen. The kitchen offers recessed can lighting, a convenient island. Upstairs, an expansive loft can be used as a home office, study or media center. You'll also discover a luxurious master suite with a master bath. Outside, relax with family and friends on the private covered patio. This Community Features: Copper Ranch Villas is home to a beautiful community pool with walking trails and playgrounds. Conveniently located near shopping, parks, etc. Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer to be provided upon request prior to approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 S Swallow Lane have any available units?
909 S Swallow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 S Swallow Lane have?
Some of 909 S Swallow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 S Swallow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
909 S Swallow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 S Swallow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 909 S Swallow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 909 S Swallow Lane offer parking?
No, 909 S Swallow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 909 S Swallow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 S Swallow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 S Swallow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 909 S Swallow Lane has a pool.
Does 909 S Swallow Lane have accessible units?
No, 909 S Swallow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 909 S Swallow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 S Swallow Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Families 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College