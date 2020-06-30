909 S Swallow Lane

Amenities

This beautiful two-story home features a spacious floor plan with a private downstairs den and a generous great room that opens to a modern kitchen. The kitchen offers recessed can lighting, a convenient island. Upstairs, an expansive loft can be used as a home office, study or media center. You'll also discover a luxurious master suite with a master bath. Outside, relax with family and friends on the private covered patio. This Community Features: Copper Ranch Villas is home to a beautiful community pool with walking trails and playgrounds. Conveniently located near shopping, parks, etc. Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer to be provided upon request prior to approval.