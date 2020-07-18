893 South Utilis Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Beautiful home in Cooley Station! 4 bed + loft /2.5 bath w/comm pool! This home has tile in all the right places, granite counters in kitchen, all bedrooms have walk in closets, 3 car garage, front yard by HOA, minutes to freeway, community pools and parks. Don't miss out! Call NOW!



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.