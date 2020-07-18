All apartments in Gilbert
893 South Utilis Drive

893 S Utilis Dr · No Longer Available
Location

893 S Utilis Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cooley Station North

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home in Cooley Station! 4 bed + loft /2.5 bath w/comm pool! This home has tile in all the right places, granite counters in kitchen, all bedrooms have walk in closets, 3 car garage, front yard by HOA, minutes to freeway, community pools and parks. Don't miss out! Call NOW!

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

Short Description
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

