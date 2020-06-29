All apartments in Gilbert
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
887 South Swallow Court
Last updated January 31 2020 at 12:11 AM

887 South Swallow Court

887 S Swallow Ln · No Longer Available
Location

887 S Swallow Ln, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
Incredible 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 cars garage, 2 story at the copper Ranch Villas in the Heart of Gilbert. Located Near Recker and Warner! This home offers all amenities you can ask for: 9 foot ceilings, Tahoe Maple cabinets, designed selected granite countertops, stainless appliances, tiles flooring in the first floor and in all the three baths. Ceilings fans, a room and a full bath downstairs. A study/media/office room space upstairs, designed back yard for perfect relaxation with friends and family. The community feature: Biking/Walking Path, Children Playground, Community Pool, Community Spa, Handball/Racquetball, walking distance from school, grocery stores and upscale Retail Stores. Easy access to loop 202, 60 and I 10 freeways. Don't miss out, come and see for yourself! Pets depending on landlord approval.

Call (480)-568-2666 for showing registration and property info. Call and text Noelle Jenkins direct @ (480) 798-3198 and email Noelle@BrewerStrattonPM.com
View all of our available homes at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,625, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

