887 South Swallow Court

Amenities
Incredible 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 cars garage, 2 story at the copper Ranch Villas in the Heart of Gilbert. Located Near Recker and Warner! This home offers all amenities you can ask for: 9 foot ceilings, Tahoe Maple cabinets, designed selected granite countertops, stainless appliances, tiles flooring in the first floor and in all the three baths. Ceilings fans, a room and a full bath downstairs. A study/media/office room space upstairs, designed back yard for perfect relaxation with friends and family. The community feature: Biking/Walking Path, Children Playground, Community Pool, Community Spa, Handball/Racquetball, walking distance from school, grocery stores and upscale Retail Stores. Easy access to loop 202, 60 and I 10 freeways. Don't miss out, come and see for yourself! Pets depending on landlord approval.
Call (480)-568-2666 for showing registration and property info. Call and text Noelle Jenkins direct @ (480) 798-3198 and email Noelle@BrewerStrattonPM.com
View all of our available homes at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com
BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable
*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,625, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.