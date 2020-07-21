884 S ALMIRA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

It's a must-see and is priced to Rent! With its French elevation, it's the prettiest house on the block with 3 bedrooms, and an optional fourth, 2.5 bathrooms, a beautiful open concept kitchen flowing into the living room, a low-maintenance side patio, two car garage, and huge loft. Ceiling fans throughout. Energy Star Certified. The kitchen has modern, maple pullout cabinets with spacious granite countertops and a big walk-in pantry. Large master bedroom, with double French doors, two walk in closets, and a spacious windowsill. En suite has double sink vanity,and a big bathtub. Laundry room conveniently located upstairs. Schedule a showing today!