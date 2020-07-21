All apartments in Gilbert
884 S ALMIRA Avenue
884 S ALMIRA Avenue

884 South Almira Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

884 South Almira Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cooley Station North

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
It's a must-see and is priced to Rent! With its French elevation, it's the prettiest house on the block with 3 bedrooms, and an optional fourth, 2.5 bathrooms, a beautiful open concept kitchen flowing into the living room, a low-maintenance side patio, two car garage, and huge loft. Ceiling fans throughout. Energy Star Certified. The kitchen has modern, maple pullout cabinets with spacious granite countertops and a big walk-in pantry. Large master bedroom, with double French doors, two walk in closets, and a spacious windowsill. En suite has double sink vanity,and a big bathtub. Laundry room conveniently located upstairs. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 884 S ALMIRA Avenue have any available units?
884 S ALMIRA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 884 S ALMIRA Avenue have?
Some of 884 S ALMIRA Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 884 S ALMIRA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
884 S ALMIRA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 884 S ALMIRA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 884 S ALMIRA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 884 S ALMIRA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 884 S ALMIRA Avenue offers parking.
Does 884 S ALMIRA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 884 S ALMIRA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 884 S ALMIRA Avenue have a pool?
No, 884 S ALMIRA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 884 S ALMIRA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 884 S ALMIRA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 884 S ALMIRA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 884 S ALMIRA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
