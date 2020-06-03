All apartments in Gilbert
879 East Hearne Way

879 East Hearne Way · No Longer Available
Location

879 East Hearne Way, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Occupied Through November 30th, 2018**

Charming move in ready 2 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home in the heart of Gilbert conveniently located off of Lindsay Rd. & Elliot in the "Sierra Springs" Community!
This 1,291 sq. ft. home features an attractive curb appeal with a welcoming walkway entering the property. This immaculate home features vaulted ceilings, plush carpet and tile in all the right areas. 2 master suites, 2 bathrooms, great floor plan! Custom neutral paint and flooring gives this home a warm and cozy feel. Newer hickory kitchen cabinets and more! Community offers a community pool. This one won't last long at this price!

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 879 East Hearne Way have any available units?
879 East Hearne Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 879 East Hearne Way have?
Some of 879 East Hearne Way's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 879 East Hearne Way currently offering any rent specials?
879 East Hearne Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 879 East Hearne Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 879 East Hearne Way is pet friendly.
Does 879 East Hearne Way offer parking?
No, 879 East Hearne Way does not offer parking.
Does 879 East Hearne Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 879 East Hearne Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 879 East Hearne Way have a pool?
Yes, 879 East Hearne Way has a pool.
Does 879 East Hearne Way have accessible units?
No, 879 East Hearne Way does not have accessible units.
Does 879 East Hearne Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 879 East Hearne Way does not have units with dishwashers.
