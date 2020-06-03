879 East Hearne Way

Amenities

**Occupied Through November 30th, 2018**



Charming move in ready 2 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home in the heart of Gilbert conveniently located off of Lindsay Rd. & Elliot in the "Sierra Springs" Community!

This 1,291 sq. ft. home features an attractive curb appeal with a welcoming walkway entering the property. This immaculate home features vaulted ceilings, plush carpet and tile in all the right areas. 2 master suites, 2 bathrooms, great floor plan! Custom neutral paint and flooring gives this home a warm and cozy feel. Newer hickory kitchen cabinets and more! Community offers a community pool. This one won't last long at this price!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



