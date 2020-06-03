All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:50 PM

826 S PRESIDIO Drive

826 South Presidio Drive · (480) 330-6036
Location

826 South Presidio Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single Story, 3 Bed 2 bath home is located in the Exclusive Islands Community. Property offers low maintenance front yard with mature fruit trees, 2 car garage and beautiful curb appeal. Interior boasts neutral paint, tile and carpet flooring in main areas, formal dining, spacious living room with sliding glass doors to backyard and lovely galley kitchen complete with nice appliances, ample cabinetry, pantry, and track lighting. Master bedroom has personal bath and walk-in closet. Owner is not willing to take pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 S PRESIDIO Drive have any available units?
826 S PRESIDIO Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 S PRESIDIO Drive have?
Some of 826 S PRESIDIO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 S PRESIDIO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
826 S PRESIDIO Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 S PRESIDIO Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 826 S PRESIDIO Drive is pet friendly.
Does 826 S PRESIDIO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 826 S PRESIDIO Drive does offer parking.
Does 826 S PRESIDIO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 S PRESIDIO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 S PRESIDIO Drive have a pool?
No, 826 S PRESIDIO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 826 S PRESIDIO Drive have accessible units?
No, 826 S PRESIDIO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 826 S PRESIDIO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 S PRESIDIO Drive has units with dishwashers.
