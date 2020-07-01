801 E Scott Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pool

AVAILABLE END OF FEBRUARY! OCCUPIED THROUGH 2/16. PLEASE TEXT 602-999-6890 TO SCHEDULE VIEWINGS. DO NOT USE AUTOMATED SYSTEM. Wonderful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with Den/Office in the highly regarded Circle G Meadows community near Lindsey and Guadalupe. The spacious kitchen with island has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and large pantry. Formal Dining room, living room, and separate family room. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms upstairs including the master suite with large walk-in closet, huge garden tub with separate shower and water room. The backyard has a large covered patio with an RV gate and fruit trees. Fantastic neighborhood and within walking distance to Freeman Park. Monthly rent $1995 +4% tax/admin per month, Sec. Dep. $1995. $55 application fee, $150 one time set up fee. Text/call Teresa 602-999-6890 with any questions.