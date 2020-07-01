All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:15 PM

801 E Scott Avenue

801 East Scott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

801 East Scott Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
AVAILABLE END OF FEBRUARY! OCCUPIED THROUGH 2/16. PLEASE TEXT 602-999-6890 TO SCHEDULE VIEWINGS. DO NOT USE AUTOMATED SYSTEM. Wonderful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with Den/Office in the highly regarded Circle G Meadows community near Lindsey and Guadalupe. The spacious kitchen with island has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and large pantry. Formal Dining room, living room, and separate family room. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms upstairs including the master suite with large walk-in closet, huge garden tub with separate shower and water room. The backyard has a large covered patio with an RV gate and fruit trees. Fantastic neighborhood and within walking distance to Freeman Park. Monthly rent $1995 +4% tax/admin per month, Sec. Dep. $1995. $55 application fee, $150 one time set up fee. Text/call Teresa 602-999-6890 with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

