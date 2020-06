Amenities

*No Pets* Low maintenance living!! This large and spacious 3-car garage home has 2 Master Bedrooms ( one up and one down)!! Formal living/dining rooms, powder room and spacious greatroom that opens to eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space. All TILE downstairs and wood laminate in the downstairs Master Bedroom. 4 bedrooms upstairs and 2 full baths upstairs. This is the perfect mother-in-law set up, toy/game room or office ! Backyard is low maintenance and has a storage shed and RV gate.