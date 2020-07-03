All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 718 W Douglas Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
718 W Douglas Avenue
Last updated December 20 2019 at 9:12 PM

718 W Douglas Avenue

718 West Douglas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

718 West Douglas Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Silverhawke

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous home with many upgrades! 4 full bedrooms, with 2 bathrooms and 2 livable living areas, one having a gorgeous built in fireplace. 3 car garage with built in storage space. N/S facing. Walk into the luxurious backyard that has 5 different types of fruit trees (grapefruit, lemon, lime, fig and 3 orange trees). Incredible location, 5 minutes from down town Gilbert and conventionally located to the 60 freeway. Do not miss out on this one! Dogs welcome upon approval, NO cats. **hot tub does not convey** All landscaping included in rent and ALL appliances. Home also has water softener and R/O.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 W Douglas Avenue have any available units?
718 W Douglas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 718 W Douglas Avenue have?
Some of 718 W Douglas Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 W Douglas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
718 W Douglas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 W Douglas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 718 W Douglas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 718 W Douglas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 718 W Douglas Avenue offers parking.
Does 718 W Douglas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 W Douglas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 W Douglas Avenue have a pool?
No, 718 W Douglas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 718 W Douglas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 718 W Douglas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 718 W Douglas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 W Douglas Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College