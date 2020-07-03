718 W Douglas Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous home with many upgrades! 4 full bedrooms, with 2 bathrooms and 2 livable living areas, one having a gorgeous built in fireplace. 3 car garage with built in storage space. N/S facing. Walk into the luxurious backyard that has 5 different types of fruit trees (grapefruit, lemon, lime, fig and 3 orange trees). Incredible location, 5 minutes from down town Gilbert and conventionally located to the 60 freeway. Do not miss out on this one! Dogs welcome upon approval, NO cats. **hot tub does not convey** All landscaping included in rent and ALL appliances. Home also has water softener and R/O.