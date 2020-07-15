All apartments in Gilbert
703 S. Nassau Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

703 S. Nassau Drive

703 South Nassau Drive · No Longer Available
Location

703 South Nassau Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
guest parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
Beautiful two story 1 bedroom + loft town house - Beautiful two story 1 bedroom plus loft town home available for rent in a sought out Gilbert community! Huge downstairs living area. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and updated appliances. 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Private back patio. Loft is a perfect space for an office. Guest parking and mailboxes are right out front. Beautiful unit...come see for yourself!

Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1250
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit-per pet (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee-per pet (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 1.5%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4887205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 S. Nassau Drive have any available units?
703 S. Nassau Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 S. Nassau Drive have?
Some of 703 S. Nassau Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 S. Nassau Drive currently offering any rent specials?
703 S. Nassau Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 S. Nassau Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 S. Nassau Drive is pet friendly.
Does 703 S. Nassau Drive offer parking?
Yes, 703 S. Nassau Drive offers parking.
Does 703 S. Nassau Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 703 S. Nassau Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 S. Nassau Drive have a pool?
No, 703 S. Nassau Drive does not have a pool.
Does 703 S. Nassau Drive have accessible units?
No, 703 S. Nassau Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 703 S. Nassau Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 S. Nassau Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
