703 S. Nassau Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated guest parking

Beautiful two story 1 bedroom + loft town house - Beautiful two story 1 bedroom plus loft town home available for rent in a sought out Gilbert community! Huge downstairs living area. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and updated appliances. 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Private back patio. Loft is a perfect space for an office. Guest parking and mailboxes are right out front. Beautiful unit...come see for yourself!



Fees:

Application fee - $50

Security deposit (refundable) - $1250

Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200

Pet deposit-per pet (refundable) - $200

Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195

Pet approval fee-per pet (non-refundable) - $150

City rental tax - 1.5%

Monthly administrative fee - 1%



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4887205)