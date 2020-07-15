703 S. Nassau Drive

703 South Nassau Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233 The Islands
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
guest parking
Beautiful two story 1 bedroom + loft town house - Beautiful two story 1 bedroom plus loft town home available for rent in a sought out Gilbert community! Huge downstairs living area. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and updated appliances. 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Private back patio. Loft is a perfect space for an office. Guest parking and mailboxes are right out front. Beautiful unit...come see for yourself!
Fees: Application fee - $50 Security deposit (refundable) - $1250 Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200 Pet deposit-per pet (refundable) - $200 Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195 Pet approval fee-per pet (non-refundable) - $150 City rental tax - 1.5% Monthly administrative fee - 1%
No Cats Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
