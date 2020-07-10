All apartments in Gilbert
70 W Gail Dr
70 W Gail Dr

70 West Gail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

70 West Gail Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Dave Brown Lamoreaux Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
dog park
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0b7a5930a0 ---- *Available NOW One level single family home in Lamoreaux Farms Community. Home features: .Home features tile floor and plant shelves at entry .Dining room w/ tile floor and vaulted ceiling .Living room w/ ceiling fan and vaulted ceiling .Kitchen w/ large eat-in area, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, pantry closet and tile floor .Laundry inside closet w/ hookups only. .All bedrooms feature ceiling fans .Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan. .Master bathroom w/ vaulted ceiling, tub/shower combo, double sinks and tile floor. .Desert front yard .Grass/desert rear yard w/ covered patio, dog run and block fence. .Two car garage with auto garage opener. *1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15 *Security Deposit .$1150.00 Refundable .$300.00 Non-Refundable redecorating fee *Please review the listing and term information before scheduling a showing. It is required to first tour the home in person before submitting a rental application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

