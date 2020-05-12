641 N PHEASANT Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

This is a fully furnished rental ~ Peak season pricing (Feb & March) $4000/mo ~ Off peak pricing (June-Sept) $1800/mo ~ All other months rates will vary ~ Welcome to Highland Place! This is a cozy, comfortable 3 bedroom in a desirable Gilbert neighborhood. Surround yourself in at home comforts. This home is turn key and ready for both short and long term stays. Features of the Home~ 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath~ 2 TV's~ Cable & WiFi~ 1 Car Garage~ Stocked Kitchen~ Dining for 6~ BBQ Grill~ Outdoor Dining