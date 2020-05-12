All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:30 PM

641 N PHEASANT Drive

641 N Pheasant Dr · No Longer Available
Location

641 N Pheasant Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This is a fully furnished rental ~ Peak season pricing (Feb & March) $4000/mo ~ Off peak pricing (June-Sept) $1800/mo ~ All other months rates will vary ~ Welcome to Highland Place! This is a cozy, comfortable 3 bedroom in a desirable Gilbert neighborhood. Surround yourself in at home comforts. This home is turn key and ready for both short and long term stays. Features of the Home~ 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath~ 2 TV's~ Cable & WiFi~ 1 Car Garage~ Stocked Kitchen~ Dining for 6~ BBQ Grill~ Outdoor Dining

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 N PHEASANT Drive have any available units?
641 N PHEASANT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 641 N PHEASANT Drive have?
Some of 641 N PHEASANT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 N PHEASANT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
641 N PHEASANT Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 N PHEASANT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 641 N PHEASANT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 641 N PHEASANT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 641 N PHEASANT Drive does offer parking.
Does 641 N PHEASANT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 N PHEASANT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 N PHEASANT Drive have a pool?
No, 641 N PHEASANT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 641 N PHEASANT Drive have accessible units?
No, 641 N PHEASANT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 641 N PHEASANT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 641 N PHEASANT Drive has units with dishwashers.
