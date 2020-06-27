Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets

6337 S. Blake St. Available 08/16/19 AVAILABLE 8/16/19!!! - Great home located in the Seville Country Club Community. This home features a living room, eat in kitchen, and three good size bedrooms. The kitchen has maple cabinets, island, breakfast bar, and a pantry. The master bedroom has walk in closet and private master bath. Easy maintenance desert landscaping. Rear yard with covered patio. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE2200492)