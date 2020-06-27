All apartments in Gilbert
6337 S. Blake St.
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

6337 S. Blake St.

6337 S Blake St · No Longer Available
Location

6337 S Blake St, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6337 S. Blake St. Available 08/16/19 AVAILABLE 8/16/19!!! - Great home located in the Seville Country Club Community. This home features a living room, eat in kitchen, and three good size bedrooms. The kitchen has maple cabinets, island, breakfast bar, and a pantry. The master bedroom has walk in closet and private master bath. Easy maintenance desert landscaping. Rear yard with covered patio. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE2200492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6337 S. Blake St. have any available units?
6337 S. Blake St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 6337 S. Blake St. currently offering any rent specials?
6337 S. Blake St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6337 S. Blake St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6337 S. Blake St. is pet friendly.
Does 6337 S. Blake St. offer parking?
No, 6337 S. Blake St. does not offer parking.
Does 6337 S. Blake St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6337 S. Blake St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6337 S. Blake St. have a pool?
No, 6337 S. Blake St. does not have a pool.
Does 6337 S. Blake St. have accessible units?
No, 6337 S. Blake St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6337 S. Blake St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6337 S. Blake St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6337 S. Blake St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6337 S. Blake St. does not have units with air conditioning.
