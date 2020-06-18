All apartments in Gilbert
633 N OCOTILLO Lane.
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:30 AM

633 N OCOTILLO Lane

633 North Ocotillo Lane · (602) 463-5657
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

633 North Ocotillo Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1627 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
$30000 rehab 1 year ago. New Everything. I am renting this house fully furnished and I will rent for durations for 3 months or more. This house comes with everything from cutting boards to WIFI and Cable TV!!!! All new kitchen with granite, SS appliances, Bathroom vanities, new tiled showers. Everything is new and very clean. The best part of the house is the huge almost 1/3 acre grassy lot. Huge backyard with pool. Pool maintenance and yard maintenance are also included. This home backs up to a park. The pictures show the recent rehab but it is best to go take a look for your self.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 633 N OCOTILLO Lane have any available units?
633 N OCOTILLO Lane has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 633 N OCOTILLO Lane have?
Some of 633 N OCOTILLO Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 N OCOTILLO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
633 N OCOTILLO Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 N OCOTILLO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 633 N OCOTILLO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 633 N OCOTILLO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 633 N OCOTILLO Lane does offer parking.
Does 633 N OCOTILLO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 N OCOTILLO Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 N OCOTILLO Lane have a pool?
Yes, 633 N OCOTILLO Lane has a pool.
Does 633 N OCOTILLO Lane have accessible units?
No, 633 N OCOTILLO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 633 N OCOTILLO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 633 N OCOTILLO Lane has units with dishwashers.

