Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

609 N. Granite St. Available 09/17/19 AVAILABLE 9/17/19!!!! - Great 3 bedroom home for rent in Gilbert! Features wood flooring, formal living room with fireplace and separate family room. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry. Large master with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and private master bath. Landscaped rear yard and covered patio that backs to common area.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE4147253)