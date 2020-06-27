All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

609 N. Granite St.

609 North Granite Street · No Longer Available
Location

609 North Granite Street, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Stonecreek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
609 N. Granite St. Available 09/17/19 AVAILABLE 9/17/19!!!! - Great 3 bedroom home for rent in Gilbert! Features wood flooring, formal living room with fireplace and separate family room. Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry. Large master with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet and private master bath. Landscaped rear yard and covered patio that backs to common area.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE4147253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 N. Granite St. have any available units?
609 N. Granite St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 N. Granite St. have?
Some of 609 N. Granite St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 N. Granite St. currently offering any rent specials?
609 N. Granite St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 N. Granite St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 N. Granite St. is pet friendly.
Does 609 N. Granite St. offer parking?
No, 609 N. Granite St. does not offer parking.
Does 609 N. Granite St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 N. Granite St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 N. Granite St. have a pool?
No, 609 N. Granite St. does not have a pool.
Does 609 N. Granite St. have accessible units?
No, 609 N. Granite St. does not have accessible units.
Does 609 N. Granite St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 N. Granite St. does not have units with dishwashers.
