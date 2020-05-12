All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

556 S BAY SHORE Boulevard

556 South Bay Shore Boulevard · (480) 268-4540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

556 South Bay Shore Boulevard, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2967 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Resort Style Living! This Custom 5 bedroom, 3 baths, home will Welcome you and Your Friends and Family. Relax in the Heated Spa or Pool, Go for a Ride in the Pontoon, Go Kayaking, Play Golf or just Enjoy the Tranquil Outdoor Living Space. Have Fun Playing Pool or Foosball. Enjoy Spectacular Views of the Lake while Cooking or Baking. Or use the Outdoor Kitchen if you Choose. Spacious Master Bedroom Suite has Breathtaking views of the Lake, Pool & Spa. King Size Bed with Zoned HVAC. Enjoy your private jetted tub, large shower and double sinks in the attached bathroom. YOU WILL NOT WANT TO LEAVE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 556 S BAY SHORE Boulevard have any available units?
556 S BAY SHORE Boulevard has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 556 S BAY SHORE Boulevard have?
Some of 556 S BAY SHORE Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 556 S BAY SHORE Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
556 S BAY SHORE Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 556 S BAY SHORE Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 556 S BAY SHORE Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 556 S BAY SHORE Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 556 S BAY SHORE Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 556 S BAY SHORE Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 556 S BAY SHORE Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 556 S BAY SHORE Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 556 S BAY SHORE Boulevard has a pool.
Does 556 S BAY SHORE Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 556 S BAY SHORE Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 556 S BAY SHORE Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 556 S BAY SHORE Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
