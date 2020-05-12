556 S BAY SHORE Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Resort Style Living! This Custom 5 bedroom, 3 baths, home will Welcome you and Your Friends and Family. Relax in the Heated Spa or Pool, Go for a Ride in the Pontoon, Go Kayaking, Play Golf or just Enjoy the Tranquil Outdoor Living Space. Have Fun Playing Pool or Foosball. Enjoy Spectacular Views of the Lake while Cooking or Baking. Or use the Outdoor Kitchen if you Choose. Spacious Master Bedroom Suite has Breathtaking views of the Lake, Pool & Spa. King Size Bed with Zoned HVAC. Enjoy your private jetted tub, large shower and double sinks in the attached bathroom. YOU WILL NOT WANT TO LEAVE!