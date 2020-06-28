All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 553 E BAYLOR Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
553 E BAYLOR Lane
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM

553 E BAYLOR Lane

553 East Baylor Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

553 East Baylor Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Settler's Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
Fantastic Gilbert house with 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms. All bedrooms are large with a lot of closet and storage space. Loft area, 2 baths and 4 beds upstairs. Formal living and dining areas, one bed and one bath on main level. Fireplace in family room and all open to kitchen and breakfast room. Large backyard with pool and covered patio and pool service is included. Renter's Insurance Required, $2395 Security Deposit, $150 per pet fee, One time $250 admin fee. Dogs OK with owner approval but may involve higher security deposit, but Sorry, NO CATS. 3% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent, $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 553 E BAYLOR Lane have any available units?
553 E BAYLOR Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 553 E BAYLOR Lane have?
Some of 553 E BAYLOR Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 553 E BAYLOR Lane currently offering any rent specials?
553 E BAYLOR Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 553 E BAYLOR Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 553 E BAYLOR Lane is pet friendly.
Does 553 E BAYLOR Lane offer parking?
No, 553 E BAYLOR Lane does not offer parking.
Does 553 E BAYLOR Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 553 E BAYLOR Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 553 E BAYLOR Lane have a pool?
Yes, 553 E BAYLOR Lane has a pool.
Does 553 E BAYLOR Lane have accessible units?
No, 553 E BAYLOR Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 553 E BAYLOR Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 553 E BAYLOR Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College