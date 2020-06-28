553 E BAYLOR Lane

Amenities

Fantastic Gilbert house with 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms. All bedrooms are large with a lot of closet and storage space. Loft area, 2 baths and 4 beds upstairs. Formal living and dining areas, one bed and one bath on main level. Fireplace in family room and all open to kitchen and breakfast room. Large backyard with pool and covered patio and pool service is included. Renter's Insurance Required, $2395 Security Deposit, $150 per pet fee, One time $250 admin fee. Dogs OK with owner approval but may involve higher security deposit, but Sorry, NO CATS. 3% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent, $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.