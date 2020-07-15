All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:43 AM

5202 South Girard Street

5202 South Girard Street · (480) 568-2666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5202 South Girard Street, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Bridges At Gilbert

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2177 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
****PROPERTY IS NOT BEING MARKETED BY OWNER OR FOR ANY PRICE LOWER THAN LISTED. WE DO NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH BREWER AND STRATTON EMPLOYEES, IT IS A SCAM*****

Check out the 3D Tour by using the link below!!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=asszPk2k4LN

This gorgeous two-story home is located on a corner lot in one of Gilbert's most highly sought after neighborhoods. This home features a charming open floorpan with a secluded back yard that is an extension of your living space. With the extended patio, built in grill/outdoor kitchen, and only one neighbor to the south, it feels like a true get away. You can sit and relax with your custom water feature and custom built fire pit that adds to the beauty. The spacious master suite features a large walk-in closet, with a beautiful walk-in shower and double sinks, it has a resort like feel. Enjoy your evenings on the walk out balcony off of the master to enjoy our Arizona sunsets. The laundry and other three bedrooms are upstairs as well.
From the front of the home enjoy the beautiful view of the San Tan Mountains, in the back, you can harvest your own fruit from five different varieties. This move-in ready home has it all.

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,875, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5202 South Girard Street have any available units?
5202 South Girard Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 5202 South Girard Street have?
Some of 5202 South Girard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5202 South Girard Street currently offering any rent specials?
5202 South Girard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 South Girard Street pet-friendly?
No, 5202 South Girard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 5202 South Girard Street offer parking?
No, 5202 South Girard Street does not offer parking.
Does 5202 South Girard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5202 South Girard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 South Girard Street have a pool?
No, 5202 South Girard Street does not have a pool.
Does 5202 South Girard Street have accessible units?
No, 5202 South Girard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 South Girard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5202 South Girard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
