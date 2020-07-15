5202 South Girard Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill

This gorgeous two-story home is located on a corner lot in one of Gilbert's most highly sought after neighborhoods. This home features a charming open floorpan with a secluded back yard that is an extension of your living space. With the extended patio, built in grill/outdoor kitchen, and only one neighbor to the south, it feels like a true get away. You can sit and relax with your custom water feature and custom built fire pit that adds to the beauty. The spacious master suite features a large walk-in closet, with a beautiful walk-in shower and double sinks, it has a resort like feel. Enjoy your evenings on the walk out balcony off of the master to enjoy our Arizona sunsets. The laundry and other three bedrooms are upstairs as well.

From the front of the home enjoy the beautiful view of the San Tan Mountains, in the back, you can harvest your own fruit from five different varieties. This move-in ready home has it all.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,875, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

