All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4718 East Thunderheart Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4718 East Thunderheart Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4718 East Thunderheart Trail

4718 East Thunderheart Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4718 East Thunderheart Trail, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Mid-February. Beautiful Power Ranch two-level townhouse with an open floor plan, downstairs powder room, and a serene privately fenced courtyard. Oversize windows allow an abundance of natural light into the kitchen, family room and breakfast room. Master bedroom with full bath. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. All appliances. Two car garage. Enjoy the community pools, parks and hiking trails. Close to San Tan Village mall, schools and easy access to the 202.

Currently tenant occupied through January 31st.

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply - small dog only

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4718 East Thunderheart Trail have any available units?
4718 East Thunderheart Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4718 East Thunderheart Trail have?
Some of 4718 East Thunderheart Trail's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4718 East Thunderheart Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4718 East Thunderheart Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4718 East Thunderheart Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4718 East Thunderheart Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4718 East Thunderheart Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4718 East Thunderheart Trail offers parking.
Does 4718 East Thunderheart Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4718 East Thunderheart Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4718 East Thunderheart Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4718 East Thunderheart Trail has a pool.
Does 4718 East Thunderheart Trail have accessible units?
No, 4718 East Thunderheart Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4718 East Thunderheart Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4718 East Thunderheart Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College