4718 East Thunderheart Trail

Available Mid-February. Beautiful Power Ranch two-level townhouse with an open floor plan, downstairs powder room, and a serene privately fenced courtyard. Oversize windows allow an abundance of natural light into the kitchen, family room and breakfast room. Master bedroom with full bath. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. All appliances. Two car garage. Enjoy the community pools, parks and hiking trails. Close to San Tan Village mall, schools and easy access to the 202.



Currently tenant occupied through January 31st.



Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 application fee per adult (18+)



$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply - small dog only



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.