4683 E Olney Ave
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:54 AM

4683 E Olney Ave

4683 E Olney Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4683 E Olney Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
No pets please! Large 2-story home, 4 beds, 2.5 baths, fireplace, 2 car garage, very small backyard off Power Rd & Guadalupe in Gilbert with award winning Gilbert schools for lease. You can drive by and call us for a time to view inside weekdays 9-5 pm. Laundry room inside bring your own appliances. Cars not allowed to park on street. If you have more than 2 cars this home may not work for you. Guest parking is limited. Tenants pays all utilities. There is a community pool and playground for the kids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4683 E Olney Ave have any available units?
4683 E Olney Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4683 E Olney Ave have?
Some of 4683 E Olney Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4683 E Olney Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4683 E Olney Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4683 E Olney Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4683 E Olney Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4683 E Olney Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4683 E Olney Ave offers parking.
Does 4683 E Olney Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4683 E Olney Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4683 E Olney Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4683 E Olney Ave has a pool.
Does 4683 E Olney Ave have accessible units?
No, 4683 E Olney Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4683 E Olney Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4683 E Olney Ave has units with dishwashers.

