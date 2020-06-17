4633 S RANGER Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome to a beautiful Toll Brothers home in award-winning Power Ranch. Split floorplan with spacious rooms, 10' ceilings, tile and wood floors, plantation shutters, fireplace, multiple BR/BA suites, stylish interior features & lots of upgrades. The open gourmet kitchen has new wall ovens, gas cook top, granite countertops, huge island, breakfast bar and walk-in pantry. Master suite has access to pool, his/her WIC, large garden tub. Bonus room with dry bar. Two of the secondary bedrooms have private bathrooms tucked inside. Garage has 4' depth extension. In a cul-de-sac on 13,000+ sq ft private lot, backyard is designed to impress: heated pool, spa, covered patio, built-in BBQ, fireplace--an oasis for relaxing and entertaining! Sorry, no pets. Landscape & Pool Maintenance included.