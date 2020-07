Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Super clean, 3bed, 2 bath, single level, Power Ranch home! Popular, large square foot floorplan has separate living and dining rooms for versatility. Open kitchen with upgraded cabinets and gas range. Ceiling fans and recessed lighting throughout. Desert landscaping out front with grass back, all situated on a large, corner lot. Located close to gorgeous Community Center with pool, spa and more! Quick access to SanTan 202, shopping, dining, entertainment and more!