All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4489 East Wyatt Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4489 East Wyatt Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:40 AM

4489 East Wyatt Way

4489 East Wyatt Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4489 East Wyatt Way, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Fantastic corner lot home in The Knolls in Power Ranch. Next to additional parking and set on a huge common area park. What could be more wonderful? How about a back yard with almost no maintenance? Faux grass and large paver patio makes this yard super easy. Plus, the Knolls pool only for Knolls residents. Residents also have access to all Power Ranch Pools and amenities. Huge family room, kitchen with granite, upgraded gorgeous cabinets, and walk-in pantry. New refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Three large bedrooms with a huge master with 2 walk-in closets and master bath with full-size shower and double sinks. Fantastic loft is an incredible bonus space. A wall of sliding glass lets you bring the indoors out or the outdoors in. Blinds being replaced.

Vacant lockbox on front door. Please use ShowingTime. Email agent for status. $40 credit/person over 18. Pets on approval. $200 initial admin fee, 2% per month monthly admin fee. Credit under 600 pays 1.5 times rent for security deposit. Apply & pay for credit at www.rch-az.com, click ''tenant services'' then ''apply now" Credit under 600 pays 1.5 times rent as security.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4489 East Wyatt Way have any available units?
4489 East Wyatt Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4489 East Wyatt Way have?
Some of 4489 East Wyatt Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4489 East Wyatt Way currently offering any rent specials?
4489 East Wyatt Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4489 East Wyatt Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4489 East Wyatt Way is pet friendly.
Does 4489 East Wyatt Way offer parking?
Yes, 4489 East Wyatt Way does offer parking.
Does 4489 East Wyatt Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4489 East Wyatt Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4489 East Wyatt Way have a pool?
Yes, 4489 East Wyatt Way has a pool.
Does 4489 East Wyatt Way have accessible units?
No, 4489 East Wyatt Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4489 East Wyatt Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4489 East Wyatt Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College