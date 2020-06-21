4489 East Wyatt Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Fantastic corner lot home in The Knolls in Power Ranch. Next to additional parking and set on a huge common area park. What could be more wonderful? How about a back yard with almost no maintenance? Faux grass and large paver patio makes this yard super easy. Plus, the Knolls pool only for Knolls residents. Residents also have access to all Power Ranch Pools and amenities. Huge family room, kitchen with granite, upgraded gorgeous cabinets, and walk-in pantry. New refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Three large bedrooms with a huge master with 2 walk-in closets and master bath with full-size shower and double sinks. Fantastic loft is an incredible bonus space. A wall of sliding glass lets you bring the indoors out or the outdoors in. Blinds being replaced.



Vacant lockbox on front door. Please use ShowingTime. Email agent for status. $40 credit/person over 18. Pets on approval. $200 initial admin fee, 2% per month monthly admin fee. Credit under 600 pays 1.5 times rent for security deposit. Apply & pay for credit at www.rch-az.com, click ''tenant services'' then ''apply now" Credit under 600 pays 1.5 times rent as security.

