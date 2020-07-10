4395 S MAVERICK Avenue

Amenities

ATTRACTIVE POWER RANCH HOME WITH 18'' TILE on entire main floor and upstairs baths. NICE NEUTRAL CARPET & 2-TONE PAINT. Newer refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher, newer counter tops. Attractive 2-WAY STACKED STONE FIREPLACE. Formal living room and separate family room adjacent to kitchen. EAT-IN KITCHEN with breakfast bar. Ceiling fans throughout, 2'' wood blinds, newer lighting fixtures. LARGE MASTER SUITE W/WALK-IN CLOSET. Good size secondary bedrooms. GREAT BACKYARD WITH artificial turf and FENCED PLAY POOL with pool service included! Home is situated on a quiet CULDESAC STREET with playground. POWER RANCH AMENITIES INCLUDE pool, spa, community center, tennis courts, playgrounds, catch & release fishing lake. Convenient to great schools, shopping, restaurants and freeways,