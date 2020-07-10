All apartments in Gilbert
4395 S MAVERICK Avenue
Last updated October 13 2019 at 7:34 AM

4395 S MAVERICK Avenue

4395 South Maverick Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4395 South Maverick Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
ATTRACTIVE POWER RANCH HOME WITH 18'' TILE on entire main floor and upstairs baths. NICE NEUTRAL CARPET & 2-TONE PAINT. Newer refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher, newer counter tops. Attractive 2-WAY STACKED STONE FIREPLACE. Formal living room and separate family room adjacent to kitchen. EAT-IN KITCHEN with breakfast bar. Ceiling fans throughout, 2'' wood blinds, newer lighting fixtures. LARGE MASTER SUITE W/WALK-IN CLOSET. Good size secondary bedrooms. GREAT BACKYARD WITH artificial turf and FENCED PLAY POOL with pool service included! Home is situated on a quiet CULDESAC STREET with playground. POWER RANCH AMENITIES INCLUDE pool, spa, community center, tennis courts, playgrounds, catch & release fishing lake. Convenient to great schools, shopping, restaurants and freeways,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4395 S MAVERICK Avenue have any available units?
4395 S MAVERICK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4395 S MAVERICK Avenue have?
Some of 4395 S MAVERICK Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4395 S MAVERICK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4395 S MAVERICK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4395 S MAVERICK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4395 S MAVERICK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4395 S MAVERICK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4395 S MAVERICK Avenue offers parking.
Does 4395 S MAVERICK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4395 S MAVERICK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4395 S MAVERICK Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4395 S MAVERICK Avenue has a pool.
Does 4395 S MAVERICK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4395 S MAVERICK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4395 S MAVERICK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4395 S MAVERICK Avenue has units with dishwashers.

