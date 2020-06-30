4372 E CARLA VISTA Drive

Amenities

This lovely 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home sits on a corner lot and features a large eat-in kitchen/dining area with upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. A wood-like tile floor is greeted by a spacious living room, half bath downstairs and a well maintained interior. The home features an upstairs laundry area that easily accommodates the upstairs master bedroom and two guest bedrooms. A quaint and private patio is perfect for enjoying the charming Willows neighborhood and the beautiful Arizona outdoor weather! Community includes multiple pools, parks, volleyball, basketball and walking trails. Just minutes from San Tan Mall and many other attractions.