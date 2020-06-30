All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated December 18 2019 at 6:23 AM

4372 E CARLA VISTA Drive

4372 East Cala Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4372 East Cala Vista Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Willows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
volleyball court
This lovely 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home sits on a corner lot and features a large eat-in kitchen/dining area with upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. A wood-like tile floor is greeted by a spacious living room, half bath downstairs and a well maintained interior. The home features an upstairs laundry area that easily accommodates the upstairs master bedroom and two guest bedrooms. A quaint and private patio is perfect for enjoying the charming Willows neighborhood and the beautiful Arizona outdoor weather! Community includes multiple pools, parks, volleyball, basketball and walking trails. Just minutes from San Tan Mall and many other attractions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4372 E CARLA VISTA Drive have any available units?
4372 E CARLA VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4372 E CARLA VISTA Drive have?
Some of 4372 E CARLA VISTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4372 E CARLA VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4372 E CARLA VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4372 E CARLA VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4372 E CARLA VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4372 E CARLA VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4372 E CARLA VISTA Drive offers parking.
Does 4372 E CARLA VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4372 E CARLA VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4372 E CARLA VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4372 E CARLA VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 4372 E CARLA VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 4372 E CARLA VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4372 E CARLA VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4372 E CARLA VISTA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

