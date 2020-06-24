4371 E TURNBERRY Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub

This is a fully furnished Vacation Rental. Low season rental price for March to Dec renter pays utilities, gardner and pool.Resort living in sought after Seville Golf and Country Club.Private heated pool and spa, built in bbq and outdoor fireplace.Kitchen offers all upgraded appliances and beautiful granite and cabinetry, kitchen nook opens to back patio. Office,great room with surround sound, formal dining room,laundry room with washer,dryer on first floor. Loft with pool table, bar, with ,master and guest bedrooms upstairs. Private and separate casita/guest house with bed and full bath. Two car garage.