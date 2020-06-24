All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4371 E TURNBERRY Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4371 E TURNBERRY Court
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:28 AM

4371 E TURNBERRY Court

4371 East Turnberry Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4371 East Turnberry Court, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This is a fully furnished Vacation Rental. Low season rental price for March to Dec renter pays utilities, gardner and pool.Resort living in sought after Seville Golf and Country Club.Private heated pool and spa, built in bbq and outdoor fireplace.Kitchen offers all upgraded appliances and beautiful granite and cabinetry, kitchen nook opens to back patio. Office,great room with surround sound, formal dining room,laundry room with washer,dryer on first floor. Loft with pool table, bar, with ,master and guest bedrooms upstairs. Private and separate casita/guest house with bed and full bath. Two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4371 E TURNBERRY Court have any available units?
4371 E TURNBERRY Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4371 E TURNBERRY Court have?
Some of 4371 E TURNBERRY Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4371 E TURNBERRY Court currently offering any rent specials?
4371 E TURNBERRY Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4371 E TURNBERRY Court pet-friendly?
No, 4371 E TURNBERRY Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4371 E TURNBERRY Court offer parking?
Yes, 4371 E TURNBERRY Court offers parking.
Does 4371 E TURNBERRY Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4371 E TURNBERRY Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4371 E TURNBERRY Court have a pool?
Yes, 4371 E TURNBERRY Court has a pool.
Does 4371 E TURNBERRY Court have accessible units?
No, 4371 E TURNBERRY Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4371 E TURNBERRY Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4371 E TURNBERRY Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College