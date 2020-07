4357 E VAUGHN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT LOCATION AND A BEAUTIFUL NEWER HOME IN A GREAT COMMUNITY. HOME HAS NEWER CARPET ON STAIRS AND NEWER TILE ALL DOWNSTAIRS AND PAINT WITH BEAUTIFUL UPGRADES. ''BEAUTIFUL UPGRADES ''(Done in 2018)'' KITCHEN HAS BEAUTIFUL CABINETS,STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR, NEW DISHWASHER,GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND TILE FLOORS DOWNSTAIRS THRU OUT THE HOME. THREE BED, THREE BATHS 1 BATH DOWNSTAIRS BY THE ENCLOSED DEN WHICH IS A PLUS. SEPARATE WORK SPACE UPSTAIRS, LARGE BEAUTIFUL MASTER BEDROOM AND HUGE CLOSET CLOSE TO MULTIPLE FREEWAYS, SHOPPING AND TOP RANKED SCHOOLS IN BEAUTIFUL MORRISON RANCH.COME SEE YOU WILL LIKE IT VERY VERY CLEAN!