4286 E. Mesquite Street
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

4286 E. Mesquite Street

4286 E Mesquite St · No Longer Available
Location

4286 E Mesquite St, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Are you ready to fall in love? - This house will knock your socks off. 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home has it all. Tile everywhere except the bedrooms. Front bedroom has it's own bathroom. Huge kitchen with granite countertops, tons of cabinets and custom back splash. Island has farm sink and is ready for your family. Master suite is split and so spacious you may get lost. Master suite has crown molding and more. The back yard is like a park with always green grass walking path with bench and Play House that will be hard to get your kids out of. 3 car tandem garage and built in storage.
Rent plus $30 admin fee, $9.50 renters insurance and tax of 1.5% apply monthly. Refundable security deposit of $2295, Refundable pet deposit (per approved pet) of $500, $150 initial admin fee due when approved.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4979128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4286 E. Mesquite Street have any available units?
4286 E. Mesquite Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 4286 E. Mesquite Street currently offering any rent specials?
4286 E. Mesquite Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4286 E. Mesquite Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4286 E. Mesquite Street is pet friendly.
Does 4286 E. Mesquite Street offer parking?
Yes, 4286 E. Mesquite Street offers parking.
Does 4286 E. Mesquite Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4286 E. Mesquite Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4286 E. Mesquite Street have a pool?
No, 4286 E. Mesquite Street does not have a pool.
Does 4286 E. Mesquite Street have accessible units?
No, 4286 E. Mesquite Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4286 E. Mesquite Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4286 E. Mesquite Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4286 E. Mesquite Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4286 E. Mesquite Street does not have units with air conditioning.
