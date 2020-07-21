4286 E. Mesquite Street

Amenities

Are you ready to fall in love? - This house will knock your socks off. 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home has it all. Tile everywhere except the bedrooms. Front bedroom has it's own bathroom. Huge kitchen with granite countertops, tons of cabinets and custom back splash. Island has farm sink and is ready for your family. Master suite is split and so spacious you may get lost. Master suite has crown molding and more. The back yard is like a park with always green grass walking path with bench and Play House that will be hard to get your kids out of. 3 car tandem garage and built in storage.

Rent plus $30 admin fee, $9.50 renters insurance and tax of 1.5% apply monthly. Refundable security deposit of $2295, Refundable pet deposit (per approved pet) of $500, $150 initial admin fee due when approved.



No Cats Allowed



