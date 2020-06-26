4271 E BLUE SPRUCE Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Stunning single level with pool in Trilogy at Power Ranch. Immaculately kept with amazing upgrades! This 2 bedroom + den/office is sure to meet your fancy. Split floor plan with an open great room and spacious kitchen. Entertain out back with your private pool, gazebo, and shaded seating. Great privacy backing the common area. Walk to the golf course, or take a quick bike ride to shopping and dining. Perfect location for short or long term living! Don't miss the community features, solar system, upgraded floors, counters, and exquisite decor. Available month to month or longer term. Call for details! Welcome home!