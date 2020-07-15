426 N SHAYLEE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

New carpet just installed! One of the NICEST Homes in Juniper Place. Elegantly Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage with new epoxied floor, Covered Patio, Vaulted Ceilings, Featuring clean exterior paint and interior 2-Tone Paint, Four Piece Tumbled Travertine Flooring, Granite Counter-tops with Glass tile Back-splash, Oil Rubbed Bronze Hardware, Stainless Steel Appliances including washer, dryer and refrigerator, Silestone Vanities, Ceiling Fans, Window Coverings, and Much, Much More.