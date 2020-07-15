All apartments in Gilbert
426 N SHAYLEE Lane

426 North Shaylee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

426 North Shaylee Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New carpet just installed! One of the NICEST Homes in Juniper Place. Elegantly Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage with new epoxied floor, Covered Patio, Vaulted Ceilings, Featuring clean exterior paint and interior 2-Tone Paint, Four Piece Tumbled Travertine Flooring, Granite Counter-tops with Glass tile Back-splash, Oil Rubbed Bronze Hardware, Stainless Steel Appliances including washer, dryer and refrigerator, Silestone Vanities, Ceiling Fans, Window Coverings, and Much, Much More.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 N SHAYLEE Lane have any available units?
426 N SHAYLEE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 N SHAYLEE Lane have?
Some of 426 N SHAYLEE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 N SHAYLEE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
426 N SHAYLEE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 N SHAYLEE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 426 N SHAYLEE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 426 N SHAYLEE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 426 N SHAYLEE Lane offers parking.
Does 426 N SHAYLEE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 426 N SHAYLEE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 N SHAYLEE Lane have a pool?
No, 426 N SHAYLEE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 426 N SHAYLEE Lane have accessible units?
No, 426 N SHAYLEE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 426 N SHAYLEE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 N SHAYLEE Lane has units with dishwashers.
