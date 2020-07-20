All apartments in Gilbert
4211 E Milky Way

4211 East Milky Way · No Longer Available
Location

4211 East Milky Way, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Willows

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
guest suite
basketball court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
playground
pool
guest suite
pet friendly
volleyball court
Beautiful Gilbert Home! - Do not miss out on this 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Gilbert Home in a popular location! Walk down the tree lined sidewalk to the front door and step inside to an Open Floor Plan with Great Room living, dining and kitchen. Downstairs Bed/Bath provide an excellent Guest Suite. Upstairs is an Oversized Bedroom 2, Bath and Master with En-Suite. Courtyard features space for Outdoor Dining & Entertaining on our Beautiful AZ Nights. Community boasts a Large Park with Playground, Basketball and Volleyball. But, Don't Forget the TWO Sparkling Community Pools! Close to freeways, schools & shopping. Come see today! 1.5% rental tax added to monthly rent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4732478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 E Milky Way have any available units?
4211 E Milky Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4211 E Milky Way have?
Some of 4211 E Milky Way's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4211 E Milky Way currently offering any rent specials?
4211 E Milky Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 E Milky Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4211 E Milky Way is pet friendly.
Does 4211 E Milky Way offer parking?
No, 4211 E Milky Way does not offer parking.
Does 4211 E Milky Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4211 E Milky Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 E Milky Way have a pool?
Yes, 4211 E Milky Way has a pool.
Does 4211 E Milky Way have accessible units?
No, 4211 E Milky Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 E Milky Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4211 E Milky Way does not have units with dishwashers.
