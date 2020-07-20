4211 E Milky Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court courtyard playground pool guest suite pet friendly volleyball court

Beautiful Gilbert Home! - Do not miss out on this 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Gilbert Home in a popular location! Walk down the tree lined sidewalk to the front door and step inside to an Open Floor Plan with Great Room living, dining and kitchen. Downstairs Bed/Bath provide an excellent Guest Suite. Upstairs is an Oversized Bedroom 2, Bath and Master with En-Suite. Courtyard features space for Outdoor Dining & Entertaining on our Beautiful AZ Nights. Community boasts a Large Park with Playground, Basketball and Volleyball. But, Don't Forget the TWO Sparkling Community Pools! Close to freeways, schools & shopping. Come see today! 1.5% rental tax added to monthly rent.



No Cats Allowed



