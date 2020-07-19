All apartments in Gilbert
421 East Juanita Avenue
421 East Juanita Avenue

421 E Juanita Ave · No Longer Available
Location

421 E Juanita Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home in Gilbert with charm. New paint throughout as of Dec. 2018. Enter foyer into a beautifully laid out floor plan. Large living area perfect for entertaining. Tile throughout the home. Two car garage with build-ins. Pool in backyard. Call today, this will not last long! **$150 one time administrative fee due with other move in monies **$15 monthly administrative fee to be paid with monthly rent.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 East Juanita Avenue have any available units?
421 East Juanita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 421 East Juanita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
421 East Juanita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 East Juanita Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 East Juanita Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 421 East Juanita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 421 East Juanita Avenue offers parking.
Does 421 East Juanita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 East Juanita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 East Juanita Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 421 East Juanita Avenue has a pool.
Does 421 East Juanita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 421 East Juanita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 421 East Juanita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 East Juanita Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 East Juanita Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 East Juanita Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
